British Airways (OTCPK:ICAGY), easyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF) and Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) want the U.K. government to suspend a tax on flights to help it stoke demand during the pandemic.

Industry group Airlines UK says waiving the Air Passenger Duty for a year could save up to 8K jobs

"U.K. airports are in danger of losing many valuable routes over the coming months unless the government steps in with a support package for our sector – starting with an emergency APD waiver to get us through the winter and into the recovery," says Tim Alderslade on behalf of the group.

British air traffic is running about 70% below last year's level.