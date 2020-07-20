JinkoSolar (JKS +5.8% ) jumps after saying it achieved a record large-area N-type mono-crystalline silicon solar cell conversion efficiency of 24.79%, topping the company's own record set in January.

Jinko says the result has been independently confirmed by Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research.

The record-breaking cell was fabricated on a high quality CZ mono-Si substrate, with a practical size of 267.72cm2, and applying several advanced technologies.

A month ago, JinkoSolar reported Q1 earnings that came in well short of expectations with below consensus guidance for Q2 revenues.