Earlier this year, IBM (NYSE:IBM) pulled its FY guidance due to the pandemic uncertainties. The company said the coronavirus was slowing cognitive software sales, a near-term trend expected to continue as customers postponed projects. Hardware was expected to remain stable.

When IBM reports Q2 results after the bell today, analysts expect total revenue of $17.72B with $2.09 EPS.

For Cloud and Cognitive Software, which includes Red Hat, analysts see revenue of $5.38B

Global Technology Services, the cloud and technology support services unit that typically makes up over one-third of IBM's revenue, is expected to come in at $6.2B.

Rounding out the rest, analysts see $3.72B for Global Business Services (consulting and global process services) and $1.6B for Systems (systems hardware and operating systems software.)

Gross margin is expected to come in at 47%.