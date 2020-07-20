Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is up 2.5% after Benchmark reiterated its Buy rating in a look-ahead at Q2 earnings.

The firm's expecting a beat and solid guidance for Q3, and it's raising its guidance for the fiscal year.

Tailwinds from the pandemic won't dissipate easily, Benchmark suggests, and the videogame maker's acquisition of Peak (and with it new "forever franchises" in Toon Blast and Toy Blast) will drive audience, bookings, margins and free cash flow, it says.

The firm has an $11 price target, now implying 14% upside.