Kaleyra's (KLR +1.1% ) subsidiary secures $9M funding in a general unsecured loan agreement with Italian banking group, Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:ISNPY +0.8% ); additional $6M funding expected to be received within coming weeks.

With the maturity of 72 months, the loan bears interest at a variable rate of 3-month Euribor plus 1.65% spread.

Proceeds will be used to help accelerate Kaleyra’s growth. The company has also agreed to complete the buyback of the remaining 539K shares currently owned by Greenhaven Road Capital Fund for purchase price of $6.2M.

“As we continue to execute upon our strategy of building our communication platform/API, adding complementary products, technologies and customers, particularly in the U.S., we believe this influx of capital, when combined with the $32.75M we secured in June, will be instrumental as we execute on our value-building initiatives," said Kaleyra’s founder and CEO Dario Calogero.