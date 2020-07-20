SAIC to add innovation factory hub in Alabama

Science Application International (SAIC) announces plans add a new innovation factory hub in Huntsville, Alabama, the company’s second largest single location.

This marks the latest expansion of innovation factory network where the Department of Defense (DOD) and other federal government agencies can evaluate new technologies and accelerate delivery of new and modernized systems.

"As we have witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the requirement for true digital transformation has never been greater. This expansion to SAIC’s longstanding presence in Huntsville with a new Innovation Factory Hub allows us to support emerging needs, while also leveraging our solutions and company-wide expertise – developed over four decades supporting local customers,” said Jim Scanlon, executive vice president and general manager of the defense systems group.

