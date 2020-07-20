Bhang (OTCQX:BHNGF) announced that it has completed transactions with Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation (CGOC), owning +10% of the subordinate voting shares of the former.

Post its July 17, 2020 settlement agreement, Bhang and CGOC have settled two convertible promissory notes in principal amount of C$600K with the former issuing 6.67M of its subordinate voting shares at a deemed price of $0.09/share.

Also, CGOC settled and released all other rights and remedies available under its forbearance agreement with Bhang entered into on April 22, 2020 and prior financings in exchange for a lump sum payment of $1.15M through the issuance of 12.8M shares at a deemed price of $0.09/share and the issuance of warrants for the purchase of 5.26M shares, exercisable for 2-years period from the issuance date at an exercise price of $0.15/share.

Also, a operating credit facility was entered into wherein CGOC shall provide up to principal amount of C$1M to Bhang for general working capital purposes at interest rate of 8% p.a. and 3-years maturity date; advances and accrued interest convertible into shares at $0.15/share.

For the credit facility, Bhang issued CGOC warrants for purchase of 6.67M shares exercisable for a 2-years period from issuance date at an exercise price of $0.15/share.

Till date, it has advanced $197,435 as cash and $58,652 of notes accrued interest was rolled into the credit facility.