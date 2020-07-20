Stamps.com +9% as Citron sees acquisition by Shopify

Citron Research tweets that Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) could be purchased by Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) for an all-stock deal at $400/share.

Citron: "On NTM EV/Sales, SHOP at 44x vs. STMP at 6x and STMP is the proven leader in online postage... the essential tool for small biz not owned by SHOP."

Stamps.com shares are up 9.1% to $238.50.

Shares of Stamps.com have had an amazing run this year and are up around 140% in the last 6 months and 160% year to date. Shopify is up more than 130% year to date.