Eros International (NYSE:EROS) is up 5.8% today, making up the last week's lost ground, after news that its streaming service Eros Now is partnering with Sony India (SNE +2.3% ).

That will mean Eros Now's app is pre-installed on selected Sony smart televisions in India, along with availability on a large base of existing models (Bravia E series and newer).

The country over the past year has seen a 25% growth in demand for smart TVs, fueled by overall industry growth of 15%, to a record 15M units/year.