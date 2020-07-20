Silvercorp Metals (SVM +6% ) says its first underground drill hole from the DCG mine in China intercepted a 1.9-meter interval grading 15 g/t gold.

The company says its 2020 underground drill program at the DCG mine will consist of 8K meters in 22 holes and focus on extending the previously identified lead-zinc veins; three holes have been completed, and assay results have been received for one hole.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgrades Silvercorp shares to Neutral from Buy on valuation.

Silvercorp said last week it is on track to meet its full-year production guidance after reporting FQ1 results.