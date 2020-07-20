Group Ten Metals (OTCQB:PGEZF +2.5% ) closed its previously announced $4.5M financing through the issuance of 22.5M units at $0.20/unit; each unit consists of a common share and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share at $0.30/share until July 17, 2023.

For the financing, finder's fees of $78K cash, 551,550 finder's units and 390K compensation option were paid/issued; finder's unit consists of one share and one warrant and compensation option entitles the holder to acquire one unit at an exercise price equal to the unit price for 3-years.

All securities issued to holders as of record November 18, 2020.

Offer proceeds will be used for exploration at the company's phase two Stillwater West platinum group element -Ni-Cu-Co project in Montana, U.S., and for general working capital purposes.

Phase three is scheduled to commence in August 2020 with step out expansion drilling planned at the most advanced target areas.