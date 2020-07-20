Anaconda Mining (OTCQX:ANXGF +5.4% ) has sold 3,712 oz gold in 2Q20, generating metal revenue of C$8.4M at record high average realized gold price of C$2,249/oz .

Point Rousse produced 3,657 oz of gold in 2Q20, up 26% Y/Y, due to higher mill availability.

The Pine Cove Mill processed 118.3K t during Q2 and achieved a recovery rate of 86.4%, an increase in throughput of 22%.

Cash balance stood at $5.5M on June 30. Further, the company recently announced a non-brokered private placement for up to $5.51M, which will accelerate its highly prospective exploration and diamond drill programs in Atlantic Canada.

"The second quarter also saw the announcement of strong drill results at Stog'er Tight and the initiation of a 5,500 metre drill program at the Goldboro Gold Project. Our $5.5M of cash combined with our recent private placement of up to $5.51M gives us the financial wherewithal to execute our growth strategy," said CEO and president Kevin Bullock.

Anaconda Mining to hold AGM and special meeting on July 30.