BevCanna Enterprises (OTCPK:BVNNF +7.1% ) entered into a non-binding letter of intent to manufacture white-label CBD and THC-infused beverages for rising British Columbian beverage brand State B Beverage Co., a part of the Brujera Elixirs Incorporated house of brands.

BevCanna will leverage its extensive experience developing and launching beverages in the Canadian market to create the new State B beverage concept, which will be a merge of functional beverages and cannabis drinks.

BevCanna also granted 500,000 stock options to purchase up to 500,000 common shares to a consultant. All 500,000 options granted vest immediately upon the grant and are exercisable for a period of 2 years from the date of grant at a price of $0.30 per common share.