Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (-34.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.26B (-27.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.

