Halliburton (HAL +5.6% ) surges as much as 8% after Q2 results impress investors by cutting costs more than expected, as the company says it is charting a "fundamentally different course" after slashing workers and its dividend in recent months.

Halliburton "inked simply outstanding results vs. expectations... [as] structural cost cuts are clearly bearing fruit," Tudor Pickering Holt analysts say.

With 75% of planned cost cuts complete, the rest of the company's reductions should be done by the end of September, largely focusing on international markets and real-estate holdings, CEO Jeff Miller said during today's earnings conference call.

Citi analyst Scott Gruber says the quarter "smashes" expectations, given better margins stemming from cost-cutting, and Wells Fargo's Christopher Voie says Halliburton's EBITDA beat was "significant," with analysts especially praising the company's Q2 free cash flow of $456M, which was more than double expectations.

Halliburton shares were upgraded last week to Outperform at Cowen in anticipation of positive updates on cost savings.