Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (+56.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $755.5M (+34.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TER has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.