Alpha Energy (OTCPK:APHE) entered into an option agreement with Progressive Well Service to acquire oil and gas assets in Oklahoma in the Coral Project.

During the option period, Progressive may not sell the coral project to any third party, in return Alpha agrees to issue 10K shares and may exercise its option with a cash payment of $50K.

Under the new PSA, Alpha shall make a cash payment of $0.6M to Progressive and 3% of the net revenue stream from any new wells drilled.