Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (+3.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.45B (+3.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AGR has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.