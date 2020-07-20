Defensive stocks are taking a hit today, with money rotating back into work-from-home and tech stocks.

The SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) is the worst performing sector, down 1.5% , followed by the SDPR Consumer Staples Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP), off 1.25% .

REITs are particularly weak. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is down 1.4% . The SPDR Real Estate Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE) is falling 1% .

Among office REITs, Office Trust Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is down 3.7% , with City Office (NYSE:CIO) down 0.7% , SL Green (NYSE:SLG) off 5% and Vornado (NYSE:VNO) down 4.8% .

Retail REITs were off, with EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) down 2.9% , Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) off 2.9% and Seritage Growth (NYSE:SRG) off 5.6% .

Healthcare REITs also struggled. The Janus Detroit Street Trust Long-Term Care ETF (NASDAQ:OLD) is down 1% . Welltower (NYSE:WELL) is down 3.5% , Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) is down 5.3% and Ventas (NYSE:VTR) off 5.4% .

Megacaps and techs are leading the broader market higher midday, while the Nasdaq is outperforming.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is surging 5.6% , recouping some losses from last week when it fell for five sessions in a row. The stock got a boost from the sell side as Goldman and Jefferies raised their price targets to $3,800. Goldman said the demand shift to online shopping could "remain elevated over the coming quarters".

The SPDR Information Technology Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) is leading the sectors, up 1.6% .