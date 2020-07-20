Samsung's 5nm struggles could delay Qualcomm 5G chips - report

DigiTimes sources say Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) is struggling to raise 5nm process yield rates.

Industry sources say Samsung's delay could impact the launch of Qualcomm's (QCOM -0.2% ) next-generation flagship 5G mobile chip series, which previous reports have identified as the Snapdragon 875G. Samsung could also be splitting the orders for the X60 5G modem with TSMC.

In April's Q1 results, Samsung said it would start mass production of the chips in Q2 using its own EUV process.

But the company didn't get ASML's EUV equipment installed until the end of June, putting the process in the very early stages.

Last week, rival TSMC said it expected 5nm process tech to account for about 8% of its total wafer revenue for the year (prior: 10%) and lifted its FY capex to $16-17B.