Conduent (CNDT -3.6% ) has launched a new Contract Analytics solution, as part of its Legal and Compliance technology suite.

Contract Analytics uses the latest in artificial intelligence and machine learning to help corporate teams automate contract management and extract the business intelligence needed to more effectively manage risk, realize savings, and prevent revenue loss.

“Contract Analytics represents a game changer for buy- and sell-side contract management. The solution is a powerful, data-mining tool to help leaders extract intelligence from a multitude of legal instruments to make more informed and effective business decisions,” commented Brent MacLean, Global Head, Commercial, Conduent.