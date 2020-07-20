Rio Tinto (RIO +0.7% ) is making progress on the development of Guinea's giant Simandou iron ore deposit, potentially adding a new source of high-quality ore and delivering a challenge to some lower-grade exports from Australia and Brazil, CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques tells Bloomberg.

"COVID-19 remains a concern and the movement is pretty slow, but we are progressing our studies as we speak with our Chinese partner," the CEO says.

The company now regards Guinea as a growth option, marking a turnaround after an earlier deal to sell its share in Simandou to partner Aluminum Corp. of China was not completed.

Rio owns 45% of Simandou's blocks 3 and 4, which contains an estimated 2.8B tons of ore, and China Baowu Steel reportedly is leading a consortium to acquire Chinalco' 40% stake.

The prospect of a rival Guinea development and a potential move by BHP to boost export volumes in Australia may be acting to focus Rio's attention on its plans, says RBC analyst Tyler Broda.