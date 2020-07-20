Southwest Airlines (LUV -3.8% ) says about 4.4K employees elected to take a leave of absence from the company and almost 12.5K have signed up for extended emergency time off.

Southwest execs didn't comment on the impact of the voluntary workforce reduction as part of the quiet period ahead of the company's earnings report due out later this week. The carrier has never laid off workers in its history dating back to 1971.

Across the industry, airlines are under significant pressure to lower costs with bookings decelerating over the last few weeks.