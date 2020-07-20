Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.04 VS. $3.37 in 2Q19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.84B (-3.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, COF has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.