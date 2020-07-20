Diebold Nixdorf (DBD -2.9% ) announced that ~$1.1B of senior secured notes consisting of $700M of senior secured notes due 2025 and ~€350M of senior secured notes due 2025 were oversubscribed from a mix of new and existing investors.

Net proceeds along with cash on hand will fund the repayment of a portion of the outstanding senior credit facility and ~$194M of revolving credit loans.

The company also amended its senior credit facility by extending the maturity of ~$330M revolving credit commitments and revolving credit loans from April 30, 2022 to July 20, 2023.

Cash interest for FY2020 is expected to decline to ~$150M due to the timing of interest payments and cash tax payments to decline to ~$40M. For FY2021, the company expects cash interest payments will be in-line with 2019 levels at ~$180M. No significant maturities until 2023 for the company.

"Diebold would need a few strong years of profitability (which does not look to be soon), with no new debt/liabilities added and focus on bolstering the asset side of its balance sheet to avoid a sort of death spiral created by its restructuring and worsened by the pandemic", wrote Damien Robbins on Seeking Alpha.

Press release

Previously: Diebold Nixdorf prices its senior secured notes offering (July 9)