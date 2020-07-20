iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (-39.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $265.07M (+1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IRBT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.