TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (-8.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.41B (-2.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMTD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.

