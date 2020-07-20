Synovus Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 20, 2020 1:01 PM ETSynovus Financial Corp. (SNV)SNVBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Synovus (NYSE:SNV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-94.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $450.3M (+10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SNV has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.