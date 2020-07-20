Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-32.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $484.07M (+17.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IBKR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.