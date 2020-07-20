The shutdown of the Dakota Access pipeline was major news, but earlier this month, Marathon Petroleum's (MPC -1.8% ) lesser-known Tesoro High Plains conduit was ordered shut for the first time in 67 years of operation.

Together, the two pipelines ship more than a third of crude oil from North Dakota's Bakken shale to market, and if the shutdown of both pipelines proceeds, it would force the region's drillers to turn to more expensive options to ship their oil or perhaps shut in production altogether.

The U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Indian Affairs ordered High Plains shut after determining the pipeline was trespassing on Native American land and found the company responsible for $187M in damages.

"Operators think they know where the goal post is... but the goal post ends up moving," says IHS Markit's Kevin Birn. "As that goal moves, the costs associated escalate and the ultimate return for projects" is less certain.