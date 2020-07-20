The merger between Caesars Entertainment (CZR -0.1% ) and Eldorado Resorts (ERI -2.3% ) has closed to create a new company also to be called Caesars Entertainment.

The transaction creates the largest casino and entertainment company in the U.S. The combined company owns and operates more than 55 casino properties worldwide, including a portfolio of eight casino hotel properties on the Las Vegas Strip. Additionally, Caesars owns or operates casinos in 16 states across the U.S. including Nevada, Colorado, Missouri, Iowa, Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina, California and Maryland.

Source: Press Release