Carbo Ceramics (OTCQB:CRRT) says it has emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, marking the completion of the company's financial restructuring process along with the implementation of the its reorganization plan.

The company says it has strengthened its balance sheet by cutting debt and certain lease liabilities, providing a foundation as it moves forward under the ownership of Wilks Brothers.

In connection with the emergence, Carbo promotes Don Conkle to CEO; he joined the company in 2012 as VP of sales and marketing and has 34 years of leadership and industry experience.

Carbo started its Chapter 11 process in March as Wilks Brothers committed to provide $15M in debtor-in-possession financing.