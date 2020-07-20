NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) has priced an underwritten offering of 2M shares of its 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock at of $24/share, for gross proceeds of $48M. The Series A Preferred Stock will have a $25/per share liquidation preference.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 300,000 Series A Preferred Stock.

NexPoint intends to file an application to list the Series A Preferred Stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NREF PRA."

Closing date is July 24, 2020.