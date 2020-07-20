Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.70 (+14.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.19B (+5.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LMT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.