Amazon is driving the S&P and Nasdaq higher in afternoon trading.
The S&P is up 0.5% and the Nasdaq is rising 1.7%. The Dow is flat.
Amazon is surging 6% as money moved back to work-from-home stocks after they struggled last week. The other megacaps are also higher, with Microsoft, up 3%, pushing the Information Tech sector into the lead.
As risk gains a big, defensive stocks are struggling. Utilities and REITs are weak.
In commodities, sliver futures (XAGUSD:CUR), up 2.2%, are topping $20/oz. for the first time since 2016.