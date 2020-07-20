Amazon is driving the S&P and Nasdaq higher in afternoon trading.

The S&P is up 0.5% and the Nasdaq is rising 1.7% . The Dow is flat.

Amazon is surging 6% as money moved back to work-from-home stocks after they struggled last week. The other megacaps are also higher, with Microsoft, up 3% , pushing the Information Tech sector into the lead.

As risk gains a big, defensive stocks are struggling. Utilities and REITs are weak.