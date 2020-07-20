Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.26 (-16.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $393.06M (+17.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, SBNY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.