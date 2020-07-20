First Horizon National (FHN -1.2% ) announced that First Horizon Bank completed the acquisition of 30 branches from SunTrust now Truist Financial (TFC -0.9% ), further converted into First Horizon banking centers.

The transaction would add ~$440M in loans and $2.3B in deposits, thereby enhancing the bank’s presence in key growth markets such as Durham, Chapel Hill and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Also, it will extend its banking footprint into additional markets in Virginia and Georgia.

Post First Horizon's IBERIABANK merger, on a combined basis it has ~500 banking centers in 12 states, with ~$86B in assets, $68B in deposits and $59B in loans as of June 30, 2020.