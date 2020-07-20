Healthcare Services Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 20, 2020 5:35 PM ETHealthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)HCSGBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $449.42M (-2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HCSG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.