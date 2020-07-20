Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-48.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $359.98M (-1.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, WTFC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.