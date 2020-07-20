Genocea Biosciences (GNCA +8.5% ) on 30 July, will announce initial data from Part B of Phase1/2a study from first 5 patients, evaluating the combination of GEN-009, neoantigen vaccine and immune checkpoint inhibitor-based regimens in advanced solid tumors.

Additionally, received verbal notification from the FDA regarding the IND for GEN-011, neoantigen-specific cell therapy uses T cells derived from peripheral blood, suggesting a clinical hold on the trial until it receives additional information pertaining to certain third-party reagents used in the GEN-011 manufacturing process.

Last month, the company had submitted IND for GEN-011.