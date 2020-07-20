Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (-40.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $275.69M (+6.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PNFP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.