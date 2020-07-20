Up until this afternoon, June 8 had marked the post-crash recovery high of about 3,230, but with a 0.65% gain on the session, the S&P 500 (SP500) has moved to 3,245. That's the strongest level since all the way back in late February.
Next up on the charts - as they say - is the S&P's all-time high of 3,393 set on February 19.
Leading the way today are the familiar mega-cap tech names, with Amazon up 6%, Microsoft 3.2%, Google 2.4%, and Apple 1.3%. Alongside, the Nasdaq is up 1.8%. Not yet a member of the S&P 500, but as much of symbol of the bull move as anything, Tesla is up a modest 6.3% on the session.