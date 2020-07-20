Up until this afternoon, June 8 had marked the post-crash recovery high of about 3,230, but with a 0.65% gain on the session, the S&P 500 (SP500) has moved to 3,245. That's the strongest level since all the way back in late February.

Next up on the charts - as they say - is the S&P's all-time high of 3,393 set on February 19.