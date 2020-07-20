Xperi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:XPER) is up 3.7% after B. Riley FBR reiterated its bullish Buy rating.

The firm's looking for a relatively small impact from the COVID-19 pandemic in earnings, and an upbeat full-year outlook.

But more important than those numbers in the near term is the company's pending decision at the International Trade Commission, the firm says.

It has a $35 price target, implying 150% upside.

The Street overall is Very Bullish on Xperi, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish. The stock has a Quant Rating of Bearish.