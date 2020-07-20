Argus gives Buy-rated J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT -1.0% ) a price target boost to $155 from $115 as it points to upside potential and a strong balance sheet.

"Looking ahead, we expect challenging market conditions - including rising costs for employees - to persist for the next two or three quarters and to challenge EPS growth. However, on the other side of the pandemic, we expect U.S. companies to focus on strengthening their domestic supply chains. Financially strong JBHT is thus in our view in an enviable position."

The Argus PT on J.B Hunt is well ahead of the average sell-side PT of $131.61.