In order to build Nucleus for Healthcare framework, NTT Data Services (OTCPK:NTDTY -0.2% ) announced a new alliance with Teladoc Health (TDOC +4.0% ), R1 RCM (RCM +0.5% ), Enli and VisitPay which will enable solutions for accelerating clients’ digital transformation journeys.

NTT Data's cloud-based intelligent enterprise platform will power the new framework and provide analytics, automation and systems integration capabilities.

"Our goal is to empower healthcare organizations to maximize quality and cost outcomes in the emerging value-based healthcare economy while creating a seamless experience across the healthcare continuum," president, healthcare provider Mary Edwards commented.