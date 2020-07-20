Noble Energy's (NBL +5.7% ) natural gas projects in the eastern Mediterranean are the key component of Chevron's (CVX -1.9% ) $5B takeover deal, analysts say, as they will supply natural gas to Israel, Egypt and Jordan, and signal a long-term bet on gas demand countries shift away from coal-powered electric generation.

Israel is Noble's "crown jewel," providing Chevron with "a new core international geography that will rebalance the portfolio towards gas and provide a springboard to capture further upside potential in the region," writes Wood Mackenzie's Jean-Baptiste Bouzard.

Both companies also recently entered upstream Egypt, with a focus on frontier exploration in the offshore Herodotus basin," Bouzard adds.

Noble "offers an unique combination of shale as well long-cycle assets," much as Anadarko would have, but the deal is unlikely to spark a wave of consolidation in the industry or pressure other companies to make an acquisition, says Edward Jones analyst Jennifer Rowland.

"Getting bigger isn't necessarily the goal; getting better certainly is important," Chevron CEO Michael Wirth said on a company conference call.