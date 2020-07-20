The FDA designates Orchard Therapeutics' (ORTX -2.2% ) OTL-203, an ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy, an Orphan drug and rare pediatric disease, for mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS-I), a rare neurometabolic disease caused by a deficiency of the alpha-L-iduronidase lysosomal enzyme required to break down sugar molecules.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved

Orchard expects to release full proof-of-concept results and initiate the pivotal study for OTL-203 in 2021.