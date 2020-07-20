Credit Suisse recommends investors accumulate shares of Wyndham Destinations (WYND -6.4% ) after the Q2 update sent shares lower today.

"Increased uncertainty around the spread of COVID-19 has impacted the near term outlook for Gaming/Lodging/Leisure as a whole, and Wyndham Destinations is not immune, but in our view WYND’s recurring revenue streams (exchange, management, financing) and related FCF resiliency in the context of most companies who are burning cash, plus company specific earnings drivers (e.g., exchange and provision) give it the continued potential to outperform," advises CS.

The firm notes that even though Wyndham management withdrew full year FCF guidance of $100M to $150M, Wyndham still expects to remain free cash flow positive for 2020, and continue to pay a dividend. An Outperform rating is kept in place