Gap (GPS -3.4% ) trades lower a day after Kanye West gave a rambling speech in which be broke down in tears at one point and ended with even more confusion if his presidential run is serious or not.

During the appearance, West also said he would have to quit his Yeezy apparel deal with Gap if he wasn't named to the company's board.

Gap's share price decline today actually just puts it in the middle of the pack for mall stocks on a down day for the sector.