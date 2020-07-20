Valero Energy (VLO -1.3% ), Holly Energy Partners (HEP +3.5% ), Phillips 66 (PSX -1.8% ), Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP -0.4% ) are upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies, which foresees better than expected operating rates in Q2 and "with expectations for a 2Q trough, value abounds."

The upgrades come after sharp share price declines from June highs amid improving demand and inventories, the firm says, as it raises price targets for Valero to $65, Holly Partners to $17, Phillips 66 to $73 and Phillips Partners to $36.

VLO's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Bullish.